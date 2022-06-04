These Xiaomi Phones Will Not Get Updates Anymore

As we enter the second half of 2022, a lot of phones are now out of date from years ago. Xiaomi has just updated its End of Support (EOS) list, showing a list of 10 devices that have now reached the end of their life and will not be receiving any updates anymore.

This list includes some highly popular devices that made rounds in Pakistan as well such as the Redmi Note 7 series. This includes all Redmi Note 7 phones including the vanilla Note 7, Note 7s, and the Note 7 Pro.

There are also some other iconic devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Pad 4 series, and others. Here is the full list:

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi 7

Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus

Xiaomi Mi Play

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

All the smartphones on the list were launched back in 2019 while the Mi Pad 4 tablets came out in 2018. All of these devices received up to Android 10 but were left out of the MIUI 13 update, which was launched earlier this year.

However, there is no need to panic as the phones and tablets mentioned above will still continue to function properly as before. They simply will not get any new security or OS updates so they may be exposed to potential vulnerabilities in the future.