Arab World Starts Boycotting Indian Products After Blasphemous Comments

The Arab World has started boycotting Indian products after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Many supermarkets across the Middle East have removed Indian products from their shelves as the Arab World reacts with anger to the blasphemous remarks by Indian politicians.

The #الا ـ رسول ـ الله ـ يا ـ مودي (#AnyoneButTheProphetOModi) has become the top trend in a number of Arab countries with more than 0.3 million tweets. Users denounced the increasing hatred against Islam and Muslims in India and asked for a boycott of Indian products.

Most users have labelled the inflammatory remarks an extension of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Islamophobic policies. The boycott tweets also included a tweet by the Grand Mufti of Oman Sheikh Al-Khalili who called for Muslims to rise as one nation and called the statement by the Indian politician a war against every Muslim.

إن الاجتراء الوقح البذيء من الناطق الرسمي باسم الحزب المتطرف الحاكم في الهند على رسول الإسلام ﷺ وعلى زوجه الطاهرة أم المؤمنين عائشة رضي الله عنها هو حرب على كل مسلم في مشارق الأرض ومغاربها، وهو أمر يستدعي أن يقوم المسلمون كلهم قومة واحدة pic.twitter.com/T58Ya1dGox — أحمد بن حمد الخليلي (@AhmedHAlKhalili) June 4, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar summoned the Indian Ambassador and delivered a memorandum to reject statements by officials of the ruling BGP against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Libya’s Dar al-Ifta has also called for a boycott of Indian products.

(بيانُ مجلسِ البحوثِ والدراساتِ الشرعيةِ بدار الإفتاء الليبية بالدعوة لمقاطعة المنتجات الهندية نصرة للنبي صلى الله عليه وسلم)#دار_الإفتاء#ليبيا #الهند_تقتل_المسلمين pic.twitter.com/dqTRJXa6ap — دار الإفتاء الليبية (@IFTALIBYA) June 4, 2022

With the boycott campaign sweeping across the Arab World, the BJP swung into action. A statement released on Sunday by BJP’s party general secretary Arun Singh said, “During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion.”

India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honor and respect every religion, Singh added.

The party also suspended both Sharma and Jindal over their inflammatory remarks.