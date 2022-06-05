NITB Successfully Implements E-Office in Federal Govt Ministries

National Information Technology Board (NITB) has successfully achieved a major milestone in implementing the Electronic Filing System (E-Office) in all forty ministries/divisions of the federal government.

NITB specializes in key automation, design, development, and implementation of robust IT technologies to promote the e-governance culture in the federal government.

This major task was given to the NITB’s Acting Executive Director Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi who has not only deployed new solutions within the given time but also organized multiple full-day capacity building training programs for the E-Office users of all federal ministries/divisions. The E-Office has not only saved millions of rupees from the national exchequer but is also a major step towards a less paper environment.

In the second phase, NITB will begin implementation of E-Office in multiple departments of federal ministries.

The robust e-Cabinet Portal is yet another success under the current leadership of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and NITB which transformed paper-based cabinet meeting procedures into a completely paperless environment through a secure digital system.

It has saved approximately Rs. 70 million since its recent use. After successful usage of the E-Cabinet portal in the federation, Balochistan and Sindh also requested the same solution from NITB for their provincial cabinets. NITB aims to complete its rollout in Sindh and Balochistan by August 2022.

Apart from other strategic initiatives by NITB, it has developed a state-of-the-art digital portal for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI) to facilitate investors which will be inaugurated soon.