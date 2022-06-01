IT Minister Directs Expediting Cash Rewards to IT Industry

Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Syed Amin UI Haque Tuesday directed to expedite the process of giving cash rewards to the IT industry and instructed to set a timeline in this regard.

The minister issued these instructions while chairing the 51st meeting of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). The meeting discussed in detail the issues related to the IT exports and distribution of cash rewards to IT companies.

MoITT and PSEB officials gave a detailed briefing on the issues faced by the IT companies and freelancers due to policies of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The minister praised the soft skills programs of Pakistan Software Export Board and directed its officials to increase the proportion of women in their programs. He said that empowerment of women is an important motto of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

Earlier, Pakistan Software Export Board Managing Director Usman Nasir gave a detailed briefing on PSEB’s soft skills programs. The meeting approved the establishment of a sales launch pad at the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh and also approved the proceedings of the last board meeting.