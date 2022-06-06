Babar Azam Close to Achieving Milestone of 10,000 International Runs

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s all-format captain, is about to achieve yet another goal as he needs only 202 more runs to complete 10,000 international runs across formats.

Babar, who was named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2021, is the only player in the top five in all three formats. Babar occupies the top spot in the ODI and T20I rankings while he is fifth in Test cricket.

The right-handed batter has played 40 Test matches so far and has scored 2,851 runs at an average of 45.98 including 6 centuries and 21 half-centuries. His highest score in the format is 196 against Australia, was rated the best batting performance in the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship by the ICC.

ALSO READ Babar Azam on the Verge of Another Unique Record in ODI Cricket

In One Day Internationals, the stylish batter has scored 4,261 in 84 innings at an average of 59.18 including 16 centuries and 18 half-centuries. His highest score in the format is 158 against England which is also the highest individual score by any Pakistani captain.

Babar, who opens the innings in the shortest format for the team, has been impressive in T20I cricket as well. He has scored 2,686 at an average of 45.52 in 69 innings including a century and 26 fifties.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Shows Full Confidence in Batting Unit

Format Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Highest Test 71 2851 45.98 53.78 6 21 196 ODI 84 4261 59.18 90.29 16 18 158 T20i 69 2686 45.52 129.44 1 26 122

Babar Azam is also the fastest batter in terms of innings (84) to reach 16 ODI centuries, as well as the fastest to 7, 13, 14, and 15 centuries. During the Australia series, he became the first Pakistani captain to score two consecutive centuries against Australia.