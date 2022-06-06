Babar Azam on the Verge of Another Unique Record in ODI Cricket

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam is on the verge of many unique records in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies starting on June 8 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

If Babar scores a hundred in the first ODI, he will become the first-ever batter in history to score 3 consecutive ODI hundred on two occasions.

Babar Azam has scored two consecutive centuries in the last two ODIs against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and now he needs a century in the first ODI to reach this milestone.

Opposition Runs Venue Date Australia 114 Gaddafi Stadium March 31, 2022 105 Gaddafi Stadium April 02, 2022

The right-handed batter hit three consecutive centuries during the Pakistan-West Indies One-Day International series in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in 2016 which made him the third Pakistani batter ever to accomplish the feat.

Opposition Runs Venue Date West Indies 120 Sharjah September 30, 2016 123 Sharjah October 02, 2016 117 Abu Dubai October 05, 2016

The No. 1 batter in white-ball cricket is also on the verge of another milestone, as he is just 98 runs away from becoming the first batter to reach 1,000 runs in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The all-format captain, who is the fastest batter to reach 16 ODI centuries, has also a very impressive record against West Indies in the 50-over format as he has scored 536 runs at an average of 89.33 in 7 innings including 4 centuries.