Mohammad Yousuf Shows Full Confidence in Batting Unit

Pakistan’s batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf, has expressed his belief in the batting line, claiming that the national team is capable of scoring 350 runs in one-day internationals on a regular basis because the openers have the ability to lay the foundation for big scores.

Speaking to the media, Yousuf said, “In modern-day ODI cricket, 350 is a par score, and considering that our openers plan the innings in a superb manner. Ideally, we need to score 70 runs in the first ten overs and mostly our players have done that.”

In response to a question about the middle order, the batting coach stated, “We have a great combination in the middle order, such as Khushdil Shah, who can rotate strike while also playing big shots.”

Pakistan will face West Indies in the three-match ODI series with matches scheduled for June 8, 10, and 11 in Multan.

While praising national team captain Babar Azam’s performance, Yousuf stated that there is no doubt that Babar is a world-class batter who can get boundaries whenever the opportunity arises and can rotate the strike.

The legendary batter also heaped praise on the wicket-keeper batter saying, “Rizwan has also done really well during the last couple of years. He always keeps the opposing team under pressure with his quick running between the wickets.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the matches against West Indies will start late in the evening, at 4 pm, due to scorching weather.