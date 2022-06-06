Here’s How Much Fuel Cars Consume in Pakistan Daily

The recent increase in fuel costs has sent shockwaves across many industries, with the automotive industry being a bearer of the biggest brunt. According to a recent report from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s daily fuel cost has gone up to Rs. 3.3 billion. Out of that, fuel worth Rs. 2.7 billion is being consumed by automobiles alone.

ALSO READ Cost of Number Plates for Bikes Witnesses 3X Increase in Karachi

The total usage of fuel in Pakistan amounts to 56 million liters per day out of which, 44.24 million liters of fuel are consumed by vehicles. The breakdown of each major sector based on petrol consumption is as follows:

79.01 percent by transport.

11.84 percent by the power sector.

7.38 percent by industries.

1.54 percent by government.

0.15 percent by households.

Interestingly, motorcycles burn almost 23 million liters of fuel — the most out of all automobile segments in Pakistan. Sedans consume 4 million liters of fuel while SUVs and hatchbacks consume 913,200 liters.

Pakistan lacks a proper public transport infrastructure in several major cities including Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Due to that, people have to rely on private transport, which results in high overall fuel consumption.

ALSO READ Almost 2 Million Cars Got Registered in Pakistan in Last 10 Years

These fuel costs and consumption rates are likely to remain the same unless the government devises a favorable daily commuting facility and infrastructure for the masses.