Cost of Number Plates for Bikes Witnesses 3X Increase in Karachi

Motor Vehicle Registration Authority Karachi has increased the bike number plate fee from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,450. This amounts to a hike of Rs. 950.

Despite that, a report suggests that owners are facing terrible delays in number plate deliveries. About two million motorcycles are running on roads without number plates due to delays in numberplate deliveries that have plagued Sindh for the last 15 years.

Motorcycle buyers are now charged Rs. 6,160 extra for registration, which includes Rs. 1,450 for the number plate, Rs. 750 for a smart card, Rs. 2,160 for registration, and Rs. 1,600 as motor vehicle tax.

According to Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers Chairman, Muhammad Sabir Sheikh, the excise department previously had a six-month waiting period for number plate deliveries. Due to recent delays, however, about two million recipients of original number plates are awaiting deliveries.

The delay in number plate deliveries also increases the odds of illegal activities in the region. The government and authorities are yet to comment or issue a directive regarding the matter.

Via: Express Tribune