Intention for Equity Injection of up to Rs. 12 Billion in Silkbank

A well-known Real Estate Group, Park View Enclave (Pvt.) Limited (part of Vision Group), has made a public announcement of intention to invest up to Rs. 12 billion in Silkbank.

The Board of Directors of the Bank has given its in-principle approval to the management of Silkbank to take the process forward. The proposed investment will make the bank capital compliant and entail opportunities for all stakeholders.

Simultaneously, this will help fuel the future growth of the bank’s existing businesses and allow room for investment in Technology Infrastructure, Digital Platforms, and New Products.

Commenting on the news, President & CEO of Silkbank, Shahram Raza Bakhtiari said that innovative product offerings, laser-sharp focus on service delivery, investment in technology, and quality human resource would continue to be pillars of the Bank’s strength.