Khawaja Asif Hints at 4.5 Day Work Week Across Pakistan

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has proposed reverting to a two-day weekend by restoring Saturday as a holiday for government offices and educational institutes.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister penned that under the prevailing circumstance, off days on Saturdays and Sundays and a half-day on Fridays could help the country save electricity and fuel.

He added that official working hours on weekdays should be increased by one hour as well. The move will further promote a culture of austerity at the federal level.

The proposal from the Defense Minister comes a week after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected the summary for restoring Saturday as a holiday after severe backlash from government employees and students.

During a cabinet meeting held last week, the premier ordered the relevant authorities to ensure Saturday is observed as a working day in offices and schools.

Soon after getting elected in April, PM Shehbaz ordered to end two weekly holidays, announcing that only Sunday will be observed as a holiday in federal government offices and educational institutes.

The decision drew strong backlash from government employees and students who held protests to force the government to revert to a two-day weekend at the federal level.