Orange Line BRT Delayed Yet Again Due to Unfinished Route

Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is stuck in purgatory due to delays in its completion.

Recently, provincial transport minister Sharjeel Memon set May 30 as the deadline for the project. However, the ongoing construction work has likely pushed the launch further ahead by several days.

As per details, the Sindh government is responsible for the BRT route’s completion, while the duty of running and supervising the service lies with the Federal government. The latter has relocated the Orange Line bus fleet to the Green Line depot, as the route is still incomplete.

As soon as the Orange Line depot is finished, the fleet will be moved to its rightful place. However, the Federal government sternly mentioned that it will not initiate the service unless the Sindh government fully finishes that route.

Late last month, a fleet of 49 buses arrived at Karachi port from China for the Orange Line BRT project. On that occasion, Sharjeel Memon highlighted that these buses will traverse various public avenues to facilitate thousands of riders daily.

The route stretches four kilometers, covering key points from Orangi Municipal Office to Matriculation Board Chowrangi. A total of 30 buses will run on the track. Sindh government has dedicated this project to the lifetime philanthropic efforts of Abdus Sattar Edhi. The government is yet to reveal its new inauguration date.