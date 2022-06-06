Prime Minister Announces Metro Bus Fare Reduction for Lahore

Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif has announced a reduction in fares for Lahore Metro Bus Service. He said that the fares have been halved to allow relief for daily commuters amidst Pakistan’s economic struggle.

Sharif made the announcement during the inauguration ceremony of Indus Hospital. He stated that the government had no choice but to announce fuel price hikes due to the “previous government’s incompetence.”

Sharif stated that the government will reduce public transport expenses. The government believes that doing so would encourage people to use public transport, which would allow for fuel savings.

During Ramadan, PM announced free metro rides for the dwellers of twin cities. The step was welcomed and appreciated by daily metro users.

Metro Bus Service also operates in Multan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. However, the government has only announced relief for Lahore-based Metro users and it is unknown if it will do so for other cities as well.