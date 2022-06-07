All You Need to Know About Xiaomi 12 Ultra [Images]

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is inching closer to launch with more and more leaks sharing evidence of an imminent announcement. Recently, it’s been rumored to launch with Leica branding, and now we have detailed renders from the renowned tipster OnLeaks.

These design renders corroborate previous leaks that showed the exact same design, a massive circular camera with multiple cutouts for different lenses. The Leica branding is also visible at the bottom right corner of the camera island.

Have a look at the image below.

The phone’s dimensions are 161.9 x 74.3 x 9.5mm, meaning that it’s slightly thicker and smaller than the last generation Mi 11 Ultra. This means we could get a slightly smaller display and the leak says it’s going to be a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The image shows curved edges and tiny bezels at the corners.

The main camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 48MP periscope zoom lens, and a 16MP portrait camera. The selfie camera will either be a 16MP or 20MP shooter.

Its chipset should be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Battery capacity is expected to be 5,000 mAh with support for 120W fast charging.

We expect to see the phone’s teaser campaign this month.