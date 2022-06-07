Bringing You the Next Generation of Pakistani Entertainment – Only on STARZPLAY

Launched in 2018, STARZPLAY by Cinepax has gained recognition as the fastest-growing streaming service in Pakistan.

The service offers convenient payment methods (Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, PTCL, Credit card, Vouchers) and streaming in 4K and Full HD on multiple devices. The platform offers countless hours of entertainment including Hollywood blockbusters, full boxsets, family-friendly content, and much more.

Hassan Javed, Marketing and Partnerships Head commented, “We take immense pride in the fact that we are a streaming service made for Pakistan, made by Pakistanis. Our plan is to make STARZPLAY a household name.”

He added, “Anyone with a smartphone and data connection is a potential customer to us. We have already established a lead in the distribution channel, by enabling mobile payment options with leading mobile operators to ensure we scale the service going forward.”

Here are our favorite Original Pakistani TV shows exclusively streaming on STARZPLAY:

Mumkin

Starring Faysal Quraishi, Saleem Meraj, and other notable actors, Mumkin is a show for the ages, bringing to us a story of how far someone can go for love. The story focuses on a man rising against powerful enemies in search of revenge by taking the law into his own hands.

Karachi Division

This crime drama series was the first of its kind venture for STARZPLAY and it quickly rose to become the top most-watched web series on the platform. Directed by Pakistani film veteran Shamoon Abbasi, Karachi Division describes the story of two rival gang leaders at war for domination over Karachi.

Kaash Keh

‘Kaash Keh’ is a collection of short dramas with a common theme, mainly addressing taboo topics in Pakistan. Omair Rana, Samiya Mumtaz, and the rest of the cast give a stellar performance enacting the stories.

Khel Tamasha

Directed by Jawad Bashir, the series follows the on-set misadventures of a film cast and crew as they try to wrap up the production of their film. It is a must-watch for all comedy lovers for its hilarious plot and amusing direction.

Laal Kabootar

Director Kamal Khan brings together two of Pakistan’s most popular actors, Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar to star in ‘Laal Kabootar’. The story takes us to the backstreets of Karachi where a woman asks a taxi driver to bring the killers of her husband to justice in exchange for money to go to Dubai.

Motorcycle Girl

As Zenith Irfan (Sohai Ali Abro) sets out to fulfill the dreams of her dead father, at the age of 20 years, she becomes an overnight sensation and grabs the attention of the media as the first Pakistani woman to have traveled alone through the difficult and dangerous Northern Areas of the country.

Khushkhabri Ke Baad

Director Angeline Malik and writer Abdul Khaaliq Khan team up to bring this short film that highlights the importance of reproductive health and rights in a lighthearted entertaining manner. The plot circles around a newlywed couple who try to fulfill their aspirations but get sidetracked by the groom’s family.

Arif BaigMohamed, Chairman of Cinepax Cinemas, said, “By focusing on the media industry in Pakistan through the creation of Original content and showcasing the best of Pakistani entertainment, we have stayed true to our commitment to produce top-notch local web series and promote local talent.”