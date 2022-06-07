Miftah Promises No Further Increase in Petrol Prices Today

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Tuesday refuted rumors of another hike in petroleum prices.

The finance minister said in a tweet that he did not speak about petroleum prices in the pre-budget seminar. He said that news channels running these tickers are doing a disservice to their viewers.

In the pre-budget seminar I never even spoke about petroleum prices. Channels running these tickers are doing a disservice to their viewers. There will be no increase in prices today and there is no summary or plan to raise prices. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) June 7, 2022

“There will be no increase in prices today and there is no summary or plan to raise prices,” the minister said in his tweet.

Social media was rife with rumors that the government is set to notify another major hike in prices of petroleum products before midnight.