Govt Will Reduce Load-Shedding Duration to Only 3.5 Hours: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that load shedding will be reduced to 3.5 hours from Tuesday (tomorrow).

“Pakistan was only generating 21,000 megawatts (MW) compared to a required demand of 25,000 MW, therefore, the country was experiencing load shedding,” he said while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

He said that there will be only 3.5 hours of load-shedding in the country from tomorrow and after June 16th, it will be reduced to three hours.

Abbasi further hoped that the load shedding will further be reduced during the month of July.

He told the media that when the incumbent government came into power, the power generation was only 17,000 MW to 18,000 MW.

He criticized the PTI government saying that under the Imran Khan administration many power plants were inefficient and should have been replaced. He added that some of the power plants were producing a single unit for Rs. 60 and not a single megawatt of energy was inducted into the national grid during the PTI government.

Commenting on the rising prices of petrol, the PMLN leader said that the government was taking any tax money on petrol but rather providing subsidies and no country was able of doing so. He hoped that the oil prices in the international market would reduce soon.

The PTI government had created many problems for the country such as violating the IMF agreement, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi opined that if it weren’t for the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) agreements signed during PNML’s tenure, the country would have been in crisis for a long time.