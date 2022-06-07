Oil Tankers Line up Outside Refineries Amid Rumors of a Supply Crisis

Amid the rumors of another petroleum product (POL) price hike, numerous oil tankers have lined up outside refineries and are being denied entry, a reliable source told ProPakistani on Tuesday.

The source stated that there is a possibility that the supply depots are waiting for the POL price hike before dispensing fuel among oil tankers. Speculations are also on the rise, stating that this delay in distribution may cause a massive fuel supply crisis.

This development has coincided with the rumor that the government is planning to increase POL prices by Rs. 25 per liter in a few hours. The videos and photos of the refinery entrances show the chaos that has ensued as a result of these rumors.

These photos and videos are of Attock Refinery’s entrance at Morgah, Rawalpindi. Further updates report a similar situation outside Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) supply depot in Sihala, Rawalpindi.

The story is still developing as the oil tankers demand that fuel depots ensure timely distribution of oil.