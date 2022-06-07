Punjab Proposes Giving Electric Scooters to Female Teachers: Report

The Punjab government has proposed providing electric scooters to female teachers in public schools across the province. A media report states that the administration suggested it as a pilot project for the new fiscal budget.

The proposal pitched the Department of School Education to oversee each aspect of the project, which will only offer electric scooters to female teachers working in government schools. It seeks to offer convenience to the beneficiaries as well as ensure fuel savings.

Recently, Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif also announced a reduction in fares for Lahore Metro Bus Service. He said that the fares have been halved to allow relief for daily commuters.

Sharif stated that the government will reduce public transport expenses, as doing so would encourage people to use public transport, which would allow for reduced fuel expenses.

Via: 24 News

Featured image via: Gulf News