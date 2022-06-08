Did Moeen Ali Really Urge Everyone to Boycott India?

A tweet from England’s all-rounder, Moeen Ali’s account has been circulating on social media in a protest against India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman, Nupur Sharma’s derogatory comment about the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

According to the tweet, the England all-rounder has threatened the Indian government and cricket board that he will not visit India for international or franchise cricket unless they immediately apologize for the blasphemous remarks.

“If India does not apologize for its blasphemous statement, I will never go to India to play match again, I will also boycott the IPL. And I will appeal to my fellow Muslim brothers to do the same. I love Muhammad P.B.U.H.”

Nupur Sharma made a blasphemous statement about the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) during a TV debate last week, which sparked a massive outcry and protests from Muslim groups, leading to her suspension as a party spokeswoman.

While the tweet has gone viral on social media it must be noted that the Twitter account is not Moeen’s official account. It is a message from Moeen’s fake account, as no such message has been posted on his official social media handle.

It is not the first time a message from a fake account of a celebrity has circulated on social media. The official Twitter account of the star all-rounder is @MoeenaliAli.