Sindh Excise Collects Rs. 57 Million in Taxes from Car Owners

Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department has released data on the 20-day-progress of its security check campaign.

According to details, the authorities checked a total of 49,085 vehicles across the province in 20 days. The break-up of that figure is as follows:

13,041 vehicles in Karachi.

15,584 in Hyderabad.

5,022 in Sukkur.

6,744 in Larkana.

5,507 in Mirpur Khas.

3,187 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The authorities seized 2,913 cars on various accounts and confiscated the papers of 4,407 vehicles during the operation.

So far, ET&NC has collected vehicle taxes worth Rs. 57.3 million in total. The department has also extended the deadline for those who have neglected to pay their taxes.

The province-wide road checking campaign was to conclude earlier this month, but will now continue till June 16. Viewing the current success of the campaign, the Minister of ET&NC Mukesh Kumar Chawla has extended its deadline.

Although an official announcement is still awaited, unofficial reports suggest that Sindh over plans to launch another leg of this campaign with stricter parameters.