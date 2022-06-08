Govt to Cut Subsidies by 15% in FY23 Budget

The government is expected to allocate an amount of Rs. 578 billion for subsidies in the upcoming fiscal year, with the bulk of it going to the energy sector. The amount allocated for subsidies for FY23 is 15 percent lower than last year’s allocation of Rs. 682 billion.

According to documents exclusively available with ProPakistani, the government will allocate an amount of Rs. 500 billion for the energy sector subsidies.

Independent power producers (IPPs) are likely to get subsidies of Rs. 190 billion, and Rs. 20 billion will be set aside to provide a subsidy on Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the zero-rated industries.

Moreover, the allocation of subsidies for industries will be Rs. 52 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.