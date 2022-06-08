Nothing is Finally Launching its Transparent Phone Next Month

Nothing’s first smartphone has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, but we finally have an official launch date. The London-based tech company has announced that its long-rumored Nothing Phone 1 is launching next month on July 12.

The announcement was shared on Nothing’s official social media outlets including Twitter. The in-person event will take place in London and will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

Nothing has confirmed a few things about its upcoming smartphones already. The British company has said that the phone will feature a transparent design just like its first pair of wireless earbuds, Nothing Ear 1. These earbuds were also the company’s first-ever product.

The phone will have a see-through rear panel, letting you peek into the phone’s internal components from the back.

The company also teased details of its Nothing OS launcher which will run on top of Android 11. The launcher was released in beta last month for public testing. Here is what it looks like.

There is not much known about the phone’s specifications, but Nothing has confirmed that we will get a Snapdragon processor. Given the presence of a wireless charging coil, the phone is likely an upper mid-range or a flagship device.

Now that the launch date has been announced, we expect the teaser campaign to start soon.