PM Orders Removal of Taxes on Raw Materials of Export Industry

Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to abolish all the taxes on the raw materials of the export industry as part of his government’s vision to develop an export-oriented economy.

He said this in a meeting today with a delegation of the American Business Council and also gave a directive for the formation of task forces to attract investment in multiple sectors.

The task forces will be formed in the fields of tourism, pharmaceuticals, information technology, e-commerce, large-scale manufacturing, and agriculture.

The premier told the delegation that the government is working to ensure the production of export quality agricultural products.

He said it was for the first time that the government is calling for the consistency of the policies as the subjects of the national economy and public welfare were above politics.

The delegation comprised representatives from pharmaceuticals, food processing, IT, e-commerce, retail, textile, sports, and logistics sectors.

The participants said the government’s policies had helped to revive the investors’ trust, and the pre-budget consultation with the stakeholders was a welcoming step.

The PM enjoined the Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of the Board of Investment to ensure the immediate resolution of the issues of the investors and asked for a compliance report to be submitted within a week.

Federal Ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, and Marriyum Aurangzeb, and senior officers also attended the meeting.