National Economic Council to Approve Macroeconomic Framework Tomorrow

The National Economic Council (NEC) is likely to approve the macroeconomic framework including the targets of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), GDP growth, Current Account Deficit (CAD), inflation and investment for the next fiscal year on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The NEC will meet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to give final approval to the recommendations of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) on the macroeconomic framework and PSDP for the next fiscal year. Four provincials Chief Ministers, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Prime Minister Azad Kashmir and Federal Ministers will also attend the meeting.

The APCC has recommended Rs. 800 billion for the federal development plan and Rs. 1384 billion for four provincial Annual Development Plans (ADP) for the next fiscal year. Out of the total Federal PSDP for the next fiscal year, the APCC has earmarked Rs. 60 billion for providing development funds to parliamentarians under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).