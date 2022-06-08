Religious Affairs Minister Defends Decision to Send 200 Officials for Hajj From Public Funds

Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, has defended his ministry’s decision to send 200 officials to Hajj this year on the taxpayers’ money.

His statement comes after media reports revealed that the religious ministry had finalized a list of 200 officials, including 35 drivers, gunmen, cooks, secretaries, and assistants, who will be sent for Hajj.

The report claimed that the entire trip would cost Rs. 170 million to the national exchequer.

Speaking on Samaa TV on Tuesday, the minister said that the officials were being sent to provide assistance to pilgrims.

“No personal servant or bodyguard of mine is going to Saudi Arabia and if someone has named any of my personal staff to the list, they should reveal them,” Shakur said.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that the ministry has been historically sending officials to assist and aid pilgrims, and the issue has been blown out of proportion.

“They are called muavineen-e-hujjaj (pilgrims’ aides) and the ministry has a quota to send its officials [on Hajj],” he added.

He said, officials from other departments and ministries also used to go along as aides, however, they disappeared after reaching Saudi Arabia and did not provide any assistance to the pilgrims.

He said that he had chosen the officials of his own ministry to avoid such a situation, as they are answerable to the ministry.

“The list includes official and employees of the ministry, be it a chowkidar, a section officer or an officer, there is no discrimination.”

He said that the core responsibility of these officials will be to assist the pilgrims. Anyone who fails to perform this duty will be immediately deported and held accountable.

“If we don’t send people, who will help the pilgrims, who will guide them on ways, and who will respond to emergency situations?” the minister asked.

These officials had gone to Hajj in the past and will go in the future as well, he added.