Shahid Afridi Opens Up About Daughter Ansha Afridi’s Wedding With Shaheen

Shahid Afridi has revealed the possible timeline for daughter Ansha Afridi’s marriage with star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi. The former cricketer told that the wedding might take place next year due to Ansha’s decision to continue her studies.

Fans have been looking forward to the date when star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will tie the knot with Shahid Afridi’s daughter since the announcement of their engagement. The legendary all-rounder finally opened up about the plans for the two to get married as he answered a fan’s question.

In his recent interview, Shahid Afridi was asked when Ansha is getting married, to which the former cricketer wittingly replied, “I would like her to get married soon because she is much of a trouble for me.”

Shahid Afridi then added that the marriage might take place next year because Ansha has decided to continue her studies. However, the final decision will be made by Shaheen and Ansha as the elders have left the matter to them.