Islamic University Reschedules Final Exams As Students Refuse to End Protest

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has postponed all terminal exams for the spring semester of 2022 as the students refuse to end their protest.

In an official notification issued late last night, Director Academics IIUI said that all final exams have been rescheduled and they will now start on 13 June, Monday.

Last week, a number of IIUI students staged a protest against the university administration. They sealed all entry and exit points as well as all the departments, including the transport department.

The final exams were scheduled to start this Monday. However, due to the ongoing protest, the Director Academics initially postponed the exams scheduled on Monday and Tuesday. All exams were postponed late last night.

The protesting students have presented a ten-point agenda. They have claimed that they will not end their protest until the university accepts all of their demands.

On the other hand, Rector IIUI, Masoom Yasinzai, said that certain elements have developed a habit of disrupting the academic process every semester. If the students were facing genuine issues, they should have raised the issues through the proper channel.