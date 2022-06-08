Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Have Enormous Storage

An exclusive leak from Sammobile has revealed new information on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. We already have the full spec sheet of the incoming foldable, but the new leak has shared more details on the phone’s memory configurations.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have 1TB storage on the highest-end variant. This likely has to do with the lack of a memory card slot, but that has been omitted on Samsung phones for years now.

This will be the first foldable phone to bring this much storage, but not the first smartphone to do so. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max also offer up to 1TB storage, but this much storage capacity was already offered back in 2019 with the Galaxy S10 Plus.

The other two memory options for the Z Fold 4 will be 256GB and 512GB and neither of them will have a memory card slot. The 1TB option is expected to cost around $2000 while the 512GB model could go for $1899.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will only have incremental upgrades over the past generation with a new chipset and other minor upgrades in specifications. We expect to hear more from Samsung about this phone by next month.