Vivo’s iQOO to Launch Another Flagship Next Month [Leak]

The iQOO 9 series was launched only six months ago, but there is already word on its next-generation phones, the iQOO 10 series. Rumor has it that the iQOO 10 series will launch next month, which would not be surprising given iQOO’s usual launch timings.

The rumor comes from the popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, claiming that the July launch is tentative. This means the phone could launch before or after July as well.

The iQOO 10 series is expected to start with the vanilla iQOO 10 and 10 Pro. It is unclear whether an SE variant will join in, but it is quite likely since the iQOO 9 series does have one that is limited to India.

There’s no official word from Vivo itself. Still, past reports have revealed that the iQOO 10 Pro will boast a 2K LTPO display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP primary camera based on a large sensor, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and the world’s first 200W fast charging with 65W wireless charging.

The tipster says that the vanilla model will not be a significant upgrade over the iQOO 9, but we can expect to see some gaming-related improvements. A new design is also to be expected.

Finally, the tipster says that even the iQOO 11 series might be unveiled by the end of this year.