Babar Azam Earns Plaudits From Cricket Fraternity on Social Media

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has earned high praise from the cricketing fraternity yet again after his scintillating century in the first ODI against West Indies. Babar’s magnificent 103 off 107 balls steered Pakistan to a historic run-chase against West Indies and helped them gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The flamboyant batter broke numerous records as he brought up his 17th ODI century. He became the only batter in ODI history to score three consecutive centuries on two separate occasions. He also became the fastest captain to score 1,000 runs in ODI cricket and he broke Hashim Amla’s record of fastest player to score 17 ODI centuries.

Babar’s sensational knock was appreciated by former cricketers and journalists as they were left in awe of his batting prowess. Former West Indian cricketer, Ian Bishop, lauded the Pakistani captain for his incredible knock and labeled him ‘truly special’.

Similarly, renowned commentator, Mika Haysman, tweeted, “The artist is a genius. Full stop.”

Check out the tweets:

A Babar Azam century inevitable. 17 centuries in 85 innings and a 60+ average in ODIs. Truly special!!!! — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 8, 2022

Sports journalist-cum-commentator, Alan Wilkins also took to Twitter to appreciate Babar’s masterclass. He lauded Babar’s gesture to hand over his player of the match award to Khushdil Shah as well.

Furthermore, cricket.com.au also took to Twitter to praise Babar’s magnificent performance.

A strike rate of 178 (4 x 6s) 41 off 23 balls from @KhushdilShah_ sees @TheRealPCB home v @windiescricket An outstanding 103 from @babarazam258 AND gesture to give the Player of the Match Award to Khushdil. Sets up the ODI series perfectly. — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 9, 2022