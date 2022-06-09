Babar Overcomes Kohli’s Record to Cross 1000 ODI Runs as Captain

Babar Azam has added another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest captain to score 1,000 runs in the 50-over format, surpassing former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli’s record.

The in-form batter needed 98 runs to reach this milestone, which he did in style by scoring a fascinating century in the first One-Day International against the West Indies. It only took him 13 innings to accomplish this feat.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Sets Unique World Record in ODI Cricket

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, took 17 innings, South Africa’s AB de Villiers 18 innings, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson 20 innings, While England’s Alastair Cook did it in 21 innings.

Player Team Innings Babar Azam Pakistan 13 Virat Kohli India 17 AB de Villiers South Africa 18 Kane Williamson New Zealand 20 Alastair Cook England 21

The number 1 ODI batter has also become the first to score 1,000 runs in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Babar took 13 innings and batted at an average of 91.36.

ALSO READ Babar Wins Hearts by Giving His Player of the Match Award to Khushdil [Video]

He is followed by the Ireland batter, Paul Stirling, who has 791 runs at an average of 47.52 in 17 innings while Shai Hope has so far scored 737 runs in 15 innings. Imam-ul-Haq is next on the list with 663 runs at an average of 55.64.