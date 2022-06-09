Babar Overcomes Kohli’s Record to Cross 1000 ODI Runs as Captain

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jun 9, 2022 | 12:16 pm

Babar Azam has added another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest captain to score 1,000 runs in the 50-over format, surpassing former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli’s record.

The in-form batter needed 98 runs to reach this milestone, which he did in style by scoring a fascinating century in the first One-Day International against the West Indies. It only took him 13 innings to accomplish this feat.

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, took 17 innings, South Africa’s AB de Villiers 18 innings, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson 20 innings, While England’s Alastair Cook did it in 21 innings.

Player Team Innings
Babar Azam Pakistan 13
Virat Kohli India 17
AB de Villiers South Africa 18
Kane Williamson New Zealand 20
Alastair Cook England 21

The number 1 ODI batter has also become the first to score 1,000 runs in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Babar took 13 innings and batted at an average of 91.36.

He is followed by the Ireland batter, Paul Stirling, who has 791 runs at an average of 47.52 in 17 innings while Shai Hope has so far scored 737 runs in 15 innings. Imam-ul-Haq is next on the list with 663 runs at an average of 55.64.

Batter Team Runs Innings Average
Babar Azam Pakistan 1005 13 91.36
PR Stirling Ireland 791 17 46.52
Shai Hope West Indies 737 15 52.64
Imam-ul-Haq Pakistan 663 13 55.25

 

