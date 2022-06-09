Babar Overtakes Amla to Become Fastest to Score 17 ODI Tons

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam became the fastest batter to notch up 17 ODI centuries in terms of innings in the first match against West Indies, surpassing former South African batting great, Hashim Amla.

Babar Azam, who has four centuries in his last five innings, achieved the feat in 85 innings, while Hashim Amla achieved it in 98 innings and Virat Kohli took 112 innings.

David Warner, Australia’s hard-hitting opening batter, is also on the list with his 17th century coming in 113 innings, while Aaron Finch, Australia’s white-ball captain, achieved the feat in 126 innings.

Batter Country Innings 100s Babar Azam Pakistan 85 17 Hashim Alma South Africa 98 17 Virat Kohli India 112 17 David Warner Australia 113 17 Aaron Finch Australia 121 126

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old became the fastest batter to score 15 ODI centuries in 83 innings, surpassing Hashim Amla, who completed his 15th knock in 86 innings. He was also the fastest to score 14 centuries.

Babar also surpassed Hashim Amla in the list of most runs scored after the 85th inning of his ODI career. He also has the highest ODI average of 91.36 as captain, with at least 1,000 runs, ahead of Virat Kohli’s 72.65.

Babar also has the highest century ratio, with a century in every five innings, while Imam-ul-Haq has a century every 5.5 innings and Virat Kohli has a century every 5.8 innings.