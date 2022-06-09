Honda Reveals Sketches of Its New Sports Bike

Honda is gearing up to launch its new mid-tier sports bike. Dubbed the Hornet, this bike will compete against KTM Duke 890 and Triumph Trident 660.

The sketch shows Honda’s design orientation for its new bike. It borrows sharp angles and lines from Honda’s CBR series and a few styling cues from KTM’s Duke series. The overall design is that of a naked street bike.

Although the company is yet to reveal its specs, reports suggest that Hornet will have a 750cc parallel-twin engine that generates 70 horsepower and 60 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. Given that it is an entry-level sports bike, it will likely have a premium-grade suspension setup, tires, and other hardware.

Hornet’s competitors are priced in the international market between Rs. 2 million and Rs. 2.5 million, which implies that it will also cost the same.

Honda in Pakistan

The latest report by the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) suggests that Pakistan’s bike industry has achieved over 90 percent localization. This means that most of a bike’s structural and mechanical components are made in Pakistan.

However, the localization seems to be of no benefit to the people as all companies continue to increase the prices of their bikes, gradually making them unaffordable, all while these same bike makers are launching the latest products in the international market.

Pakistan’s motorcycle industry, despite being highly profitable and successful, continues to deny people newer, better, and fairly priced products. Yet, their sales continue to skyrocket despite the lack of improvement in products.