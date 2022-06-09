Lahore Police Sends Multiple E-Challans to Another Car Theft Victim

Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, Police, and Safe City Authority are once again under fire after a new report of authorities sending e-challans to a car theft victim.

According to the details, the car was stolen three years ago. Despite being aware of the incident, the authorities are yet to recover the stolen vehicle. Instead, they have sent 5 e-challans to the owner’s house in the past three years.

ALSO READ Camouflaged Honda Vezel 2023 Spotted During Testing on Pakistani Roads [Images]

Authorities have stated that stolen cars either often end up in tribal areas or are dismantled and sold for parts. However, the stolen car, in this case, is most likely still in Lahore, given the five e-tickets against it.

The tickets were issued to Mirza Aqib Mustafa, a resident of Amir Road, Shadbagh, Lahore. The report states that all five challans have been issued against traffic rule violations within Lahore.

Not the First Time

Last week, a report surfaced, suggesting that a man received an e-ticket against his motorcycle that was stolen eight years ago. It added that his bike was being used by Punjab police personnel in the Sabzazar neighborhood, Lahore, around the time of the infraction.

The victim also released a video on social media, which was shared by several major media outlets. The video has gained significant traction, with people demanding stern action against the personnel involved.

ALSO READ Govt to Increase FED on All Vehicle Imports in Upcoming Budget

This is the second reported case of negligence from the authorities in Lahore which raises questions about the working of relevant agencies.

Via Dawn