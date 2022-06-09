Pakistani Man Bravely Drives Burning Oil Tanker to Safety [Video]

The intense heatwave across Pakistan has caused numerous fire incidents in the past few days. The most recent incident comes from Quetta, whereby an oil tanker carrying fuel caught fire while parked at a fuel station.

ALSO READ Lahore Police Sends Multiple E-Challans to Another Car Theft Victim

The driver displayed immense valor by sprinting the blazing truck away from the crowded area to prevent a major catastrophe. Currently, it is unknown if the fire was the result of the heat or some malfunction.

An oil tanker driver exhibited great courage when he drove a burning oil tanker with 40,000 litre of petrol in it away from the crowd. According to details, the oil tanker caught fire when it was standing at petrol pump. #OilTanker | #Balochistan | #Quetta | #KumbraniRoad pic.twitter.com/fLuU8EQBZC — ThebetterPakistan (@ThebetterPak_) June 8, 2022

The driver named Muhammad Faisal was seen driving the burning truck away from the city at Qambrani Road in Quetta. Upon finding an empty spot on the road away from buildings and people, Faisal stopped the truck and got out instantly.

Recalling his moment of heroism, Faisal said that the truck felt like it will explode at any moment. He said that while he was aware of the danger to his own life, he could not just stand idly by. “My primary concern was to save other lives,” he said.

ALSO READ Govt to Increase FED on All Vehicle Imports in Upcoming Budget

Residents of Qambrani Road witnessed the whole episode and commended the driver for showing tremendous bravery while his own well-being was at risk. “The provincial government should announce a special prize for this brave driver,” Afaq Ahmed, a resident near Qambrani road remarked.