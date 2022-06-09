Motorway Police Prevents Kidnapping Attempt of a Girl

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has quashed an abduction attempt on the Liyari expressway near Hassan Square, Karachi.

The incident involved two men trying to kidnap a young girl named Gul Sikka. Officers Khalid Memon and Aslam Mughal, who were present at the scene, took immediate action and stopped the abduction attempt.

While the officers were able to save the girl, the perpetrators managed to flee from the scene. The authorities promptly returned the girl to her family after the incident.

In 2020, NHMP foiled a similar abduction attempt near National Highway Mandra, Islamabad. Reports suggest that the motorway police chased a taxi near the said location after hearing the screams of a woman and children.

Officers chased down the vehicle in time, brought the women and children to safety, and apprehended the kidnappers on the spot.

Security Measures

Last month, NHMP announced that it will use drone technology to carry out motorway patrolling. According to the Ministry of Commu­nications, the department has been empowered to use variable messaging signs, body-worn cameras, and other technologies to automate various operations.

The decision is part of a 5-year plan that includes NHMP’s phase-wise transition to a modern and stricter regime of operations.