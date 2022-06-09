Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is now officially available for purchase across Pakistan, both online and in stores.

With its attractive design, 5G capability, 6nm processor, camera capabilities, and unique mega lens and mega portrait features, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is being very well received.

Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform built on a 6nm process, and a slim and sleek design along with good battery life, Oppo F21 Pro 5G ensures an exceptional user experience.

The phone has a powerful 4,500mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC flash-charging technology. With 128GB of ROM and 8GB RAM which can be extended by 5GB from OPPO’s RAM expansion, Oppo F21 Pro 5G promises great power efficiency.

It comes in two stunning colors including Cosmic Black and the unique Rainbow Spectrum. It is available to purchase in stores and at ‘Daraz’ for a retail price of PKR 69,999.

With an aim to enhance the quality of calls and fast connection through VoNR technology and VoLTE, the phone allows users to experience enhanced 4G and 5G performance (if/when available).

The new Oppo F21 Pro 5G handles data privacy and information security at levels that exceed industry standards. Smart notification hiding helps protect your privacy when using your phone in public areas.

The powerful camera system by Oppo features bokeh flare portrait, selfie HDR, AI scene enhancement, and AI color portrait. It features a 64MP high-res main camera, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 16MP front camera.

Moreover, browsing and consuming information has never been easier thanks to smart AI sensing algorithms and intelligent translation on Oppo F21 Pro 5G.

With the air gestures on ColorOS 12, you can mute a call with a swipe-up gesture or scroll up and down on pages within apps like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok without touching the device.

Over the years, the Oppo F series has made significant advancements, including the introduction of VOOC charging, improved camera capabilities, innovative design, and unique color options.

With an incredible design, this new device combines cutting-edge technology with a vibrant style and chic design. The phone is available for purchase online and in stores nationwide.