Pakistan’s Power Generation Capacity Nears 42,000MW

The total electricity generation capacity during July-April 2022 increased by 11.5 percent to reach 41,557MW from 37,261MW during the same period last fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) 2021-22.

The overall electricity generation from coal reached 5,280MW, Thar coal is contributing 1,320MW, while imported coal contribution in electricity generation is 3,960MW, which is around 75 percent of the total electricity generation from coal in the country.

Currently, the installed capacity of hydropower plants is 10,251MW, which is around 25 percent of the total installed capacity. The contribution of wind in the total installed capacity is 4.8 percent and currently stands at 1,985MW. The installed capacity of solar is 600MW, which is around 1.4 percent of the total installed capacity.

The gross capacity of the nuclear power plants was 2,530MW during July-March FY21, which increased by 39 percent and stood at 3,530MW during July-March FY22.

The contribution of RLNG in the installed capacity has increased to 23.8 percent in July-April FY22.

There is a slight shift in the percentage share of different sources in electricity generation. Thermal still has the largest share in electricity generation although its percentage contribution has declined from 62.5 percent during July-April FY21 to 60.9 percent during July-April FY22.

The percentage contribution of hydel in electricity generation has also reduced from 27.8 percent in July-April FY21 to 23.7 percent during Jul-April FY22.

The percentage share of nuclear has increased from 7.2 percent during July-April FY21 to 12.35 percent during July-April, FY22. The contribution of renewables in the electricity generation has increased from 2.4 percent during July-April FY21 to 3.02 percent in the first ten months of FY22.