Parliament Rejects Resolution for Compulsory Drug Tests of Students

The National Assembly has rejected a resolution that sought the introduction of a bill for declaring the drug tests of students across the country mandatory.

According to details, the resolution was introduced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Shakila Luqman, during the session of the lower house on Wednesday.

ALSO READ 13 Pakistani Universities Feature in Top QS World University Rankings 2023

Only 6 MNAs including two from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP)— Salahuddin and Akbar Chitrali —supported the resolution while the others rejected it.

Addressing the lower house, PML-N MNA and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Murtaza Abbassi, said that the law regarding the drug test of students is already enforced in the country.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) also have an agreement in place. Under the agreement, both departments are working to raise awareness about the adverse effects of drugs among students, the Minister added.

PML-N MNA, Chaudhry Bashir Virk, said that the enactment of such an act not only will put an additional burden on the national exchequer but will also bear adverse psychological effects on students and their parents.