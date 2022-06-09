13 Pakistani Universities Feature in Top QS World University Rankings 2023

13 Pakistani universities have made it into the recently published QS World University Rankings for 2023, with the National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad being the top-ranked Pakistani institute out of 1,500 universities from around the world.
NUST Islamabad has been ranked at 334th spot, Quaid-i-Azam University at 363rd place, and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) has been ranked 390th position. Only these three Pakistani universities have appeared in the top 500 QS World University Rankings.
Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities in the QS World University Rankings for 2023:
|University
|Rank
|NUST
|334
|QAU
|=363
|PIEAS
|=390
|LUMS
|601-650
|UET Lahore
|801-1000
|Peshawar University
|801-1000
|Punjab University
|801-1000
|COMSATS Islamabad
|1001-1200
|Lahore University
|1001-1200
|Agriculture University Faisalabad
|1001-1200
|Bahauddin Zakarya University
|1201-1500
|International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)
|1201-1500
|Karachi University
|1201-1500
QS World University Rankings consider the following indicators while compiling these rankings each year:
- Academic reputation
- Employer reputation
- Faculty to student ratio
- International faculty
- International students
- Citations per faculty
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, and Stanford University have claimed the top 3 spots for 2023.
Here is the list of top 10 universities in QS World University Rankings for 2023:
|University
|Country
|Rank
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|US
|1
|University of Cambridge
|UK
|2
|Stanford University
|US
|3
|University of Oxford
|UK
|4
|Harvard University
|US
|5
|California Institute of Technology
|US
|=6
|Imperial College London
|UK
|=6
|University College London
|UK
|8
|ETH Zurich
|Switzerland
|9
|University of Chicago
|US
|10
View the detailed World University Rankings 2023 at QS’ official website.