13 Pakistani Universities Feature in Top QS World University Rankings 2023

13 Pakistani universities have made it into the recently published QS World University Rankings for 2023, with the National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad being the top-ranked Pakistani institute out of 1,500 universities from around the world.

NUST Islamabad has been ranked at 334th spot, Quaid-i-Azam University at 363rd place, and the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) has been ranked 390th position. Only these three Pakistani universities have appeared in the top 500 QS World University Rankings.

ALSO READ 42 Pakistani Universities Feature in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022

Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities in the QS World University Rankings for 2023:

University Rank NUST 334 QAU =363 PIEAS =390 LUMS 601-650 UET Lahore 801-1000 Peshawar University 801-1000 Punjab University 801-1000 COMSATS Islamabad 1001-1200 Lahore University 1001-1200 Agriculture University Faisalabad 1001-1200 Bahauddin Zakarya University 1201-1500 International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) 1201-1500 Karachi University 1201-1500

QS World University Rankings consider the following indicators while compiling these rankings each year:

Academic reputation

Employer reputation

Faculty to student ratio

International faculty

International students

Citations per faculty

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Cambridge, and Stanford University have claimed the top 3 spots for 2023.

Here is the list of top 10 universities in QS World University Rankings for 2023:

University Country Rank Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) US 1 University of Cambridge UK 2 Stanford University US 3 University of Oxford UK 4 Harvard University US 5 California Institute of Technology US =6 Imperial College London UK =6 University College London UK 8 ETH Zurich Switzerland 9 University of Chicago US 10

View the detailed World University Rankings 2023 at QS’ official website.