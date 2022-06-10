Annual Plans Sets GDP Size Target of Rs. 73,385 Billion for FY23

The Annual Plan and macroeconomic framework for FY2022-23 has set a gross domestic product (GDP) target of Rs. 73,385 billion.

The target for net indirect taxes has been set at Rs. 4,695 billion and the target for net factor income from abroad is set at Rs. 4,964 billion.

Moreover, the target for the Gross National Product (GNP) is set for Rs. 83,044 billion, and that for the net external resources inflow for Rs. 1,716 billion.

The complete breakdown of approved targets under the Macroeconomic Framework for the Annual Plan 2022-23 is given below:

Under the plan, the total resources/uses have been set at Rs. 84,760 billion, and total consumption at Rs. 73,249 billion.