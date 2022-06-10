Govt Allocate Rs. 500 Million for Another BRT Project in Islamabad

The federal government has earmarked Rs. 500 million for Bhara Kahu to Faizabad Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in the 2022-23 fiscal budget.
This project is a part of the government’s grand scheme to strengthen the public transport infrastructure of the twin cities. The initiation and completion timeline for this project is yet to be announced.
Relevant Projects
Capital Development Authority (CDA) is gearing up to develop new routes for intracity public transport service. It plans to renovate the road stretching from Koral to T-chowk.
Other projects include the construction of Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on the expressway, as well as the development of Green Line BRT from Bhara Kahu to PIMS.