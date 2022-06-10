Govt Announces 15% Salary Increase for Federal Employees

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 10, 2022 | 4:05 pm
salary-increase-of-government-employees

The federal government has decided to increase the salaries and pensions of the serving and retired federal government employees respectively.

The development emerged from the meeting of the federal cabinet held earlier today.

ALSO READ

According to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a 15% increase in the salaries of the serving federal government employees.

The premier has also approved a 5% increase in the pensions of the retired employees of the federal government.

ALSO READ

Taking to Twitter, the Minister clarified that the Finance Ministry had only proposed a 10% increase in the salaries of the federal government employees.

However, the premier decided to raise the salaries by 15% after receiving the approval of the federal cabinet. Lastly, the premier has also approved the merger of ad-hoc allowances into the basic pay scales.

Also Read

Haroon Hayder

close
>