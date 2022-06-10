Ramiz Raja Tells Broadcasters to Match IPL’s Production Quality

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Ramiz Raja, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the production company’s performance during the first ODI and has directed the company to improve its services for the remaining matches.

Ramiz Raja, who attended the first match between Pakistan and West Indies, also met with the chief selector and production staff in the chairman box.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Answers Why He Hasn’t Been Coaching Pakistan National Team

While directing production staff, the PCB chairman praised the Indian Premier League (IPL) production, saying that he wants to beat IPL’s production quality.

Rameez Raja also directed the installation of a new digital screen in the stadium, as the venue hosted international cricket for the first time in 14 years and is also expected to host matches in upcoming England and New Zealand series.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Slams Trolls for Hate Campaign Against Hasan Ali

Prior to the series, the cricket board was criticized on social media for installing temporary seats in the stadium.

Following the Australia series, Ramiz stated that the cricket board’s reserves have seen a historic increase and that a part of those funds will be used to develop infrastructure, including state-of-the-art seats in the Karachi and Rawalpindi stadiums.

It’s worth noting that the cricket board is currently working on installing new pitches in Karachi and Lahore, following harsh criticism during the Australia series.