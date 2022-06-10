Islamabad to Get a New University

The Finance Ministry has set aside a total of Rs. 1.69 billion for 260 Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) projects under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the budget for the FY2022-23.

According to the PSDP documents available with ProPakistani, Rs. 200 million have been allocated for the establishment of the National University of Pakistan (NUP) in Islamabad.

Rs. 50 million have been allocated for the acquisition of land from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the establishment of Medical City in Islamabad by the National University of Medical Science.

Moreover, Rs. 447.29 million have been allocated for the establishment of 8 new colleges in Islamabad. Rs. 100 million have been allocated for the establishment of the Federal Government College of Home Economics, Management Sciences, and Specialized Disciplines in F-11/1 and Rs. 9.08 million for Islamabad Model School in Ghora Shahan.

Rs. 47.06 million have been allocated for the establishment of Islamabad Model College for Boys in G-13/2, Rs. 68.49 million for Islamabad Model College for Boys in G-15, Rs. 30 million for Islamabad Model College for Boys in Margalla Town, and Rs. 54.38 million for Islamabad Model College for Boys in Pakistan Town.

Rs. 61 million have been allocated for the establishment of Islamabad Model College for Girls in G-13/1, while another Rs. 77.32 million have been earmarked for Islamabad Model College for Girls in G-14/4.

Lastly, Rs. 1 billion have been allocated for the establishment of 250 vocational training institutes all over the country.