Najam Sethi Can Only Dream About Becoming PCB Chairman: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Ramiz Raja has once again clarified the notion regarding his future, saying it will only be a dream for Najam Sethi as he will complete his tenure as chairman.

Talking to Chief Selector in the chairman box during the first ODI match between Pakistan and West Indies, Ramiz said, “I will complete my tenure at all costs. Najam Sethi can only dream about becoming PCB Chairman.”

Following the success of the No-Confidence Motion against Imran Khan, it was expected that the new government would appoint former PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, as a new chairman because he has a good relationship with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Days after the change in government, Ramiz Raja told board officials in a meeting that the government had given him the green signal and that he would continue to serve as PCB chairman.

It is worth noting that, under Ramiz Raja’s supervision, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched its first-ever Pakistan Junior League and also started work on new pitches at the National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Last month, Rana Mashood Ahmad, PML N’s member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly, advised Ramiz to resign from his position because the government was dealing with several issues and could not make a decision in this regard.