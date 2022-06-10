Pakistan’s Football Exports Witness Massive Increase

According to the official Economic Survey, Pakistan’s sports industry, particularly the football manufacturing industry, witnessed a massive increase in its exports over the past fiscal year.

The football industry witnessed an increase of 37.8 percent in the total exports of football as compared to the previous year while the value of football exports witnessed a surge of 40.3 percent.

In the corresponding period last year, the exports of football witnessed a huge decline of 29.8 percent due to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also had an overall impact on the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries.

Nevertheless, the industries gained the growth momentum from the very start of the 2021-22 fiscal year with football manufacturing being one of the best performing industries.

Industry Percentage Change (July-March) 2020/21 2021/22 Football Manufacturing -29.8 +37.8

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has manufactured the official match-ball for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Pakistan has been the official maker of the ball used in the FIFA World Cup since 1982. The official match-ball named ‘Al-Rihla’ meaning ‘the journey’ has been made in Pakistan by the leading sports goods company Adidas.