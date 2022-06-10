Egyptian Star Grabs Premier League Player of the Year Award

Liverpool and Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah, has bagged the English Premier League player of the year award for his sensational performances throughout th1e season. This was Salah’s first player of the year award since 2018 and his second overall. He was also included in the official Premier League Team of the Season.

Salah edged out Manchester City star, Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tottenham striker, Harry Kane, and fellow Liverpool players, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk, to clinch the award.

The 29-year-old finished as the joint top goal-scorer along with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min with 23 goals which included a magnificent hat-trick against arch-rivals Manchester United at their home turf. Salah also provided 13 assists, the most by any player in the Premier League this season.

‘The Egyptian King’ was influential for Liverpool as they looked set to win their second Premier League title in three years. Despite Salah’s sublime season, Liverpool fell short of Manchester City by just 1 point as The Citizens claimed their second successive Premier League title.

Salah is the seventh Premier League player to win the player of the year award twice. Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, Manchester United stars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mark Hughes, Premier League record goal-scorer, Alan Shearer, Manchester City star, Kevin de Bruyne, and former Tottenham star, Gareth Bale, are the other six players to win the award on two occasions.