Proton X70 is Getting a Minor Facelift [Photos]

Proton has finally launched the facelift version of the X70. Since it is a mid-cycle facelift, Proton hasn’t changed much in its flagship SUV. 2022 X70— better known as MC1 X70— has a few minor updates that make it slightly better than the previous model.

Here are all the changes that have been made to MC1 X70:

Looks

To the untrained eye, MC1 X70 looks exactly the same. However, there are a few subtle changes such as a refreshed alloy rim design (18″ in low-end variants, 19″ in high-end variants), gloss black grille, side mirrors, rear diffuser, foglight housing, and panels around the body.

The interior is mostly the same as before, apart from a few changes including a slightly refreshed gauge cluster, an updated infotainment system, and a grey headliner instead of beige.

Other than these elements, MC1 Saga looks the same as its predecessor.

Features

Proton X70’s previous model was already among better-equipped mid-range SUVs. Yet, MC1 X70 offers a few upgrades over the outgoing model. Here’s a comprehensive presentation of the features that it offers:

As evident above, MC1 X70 has gotten a new top-of-the-line variant called 1.8 Premium, bringing the total number of variants up to 4.

Performance

MC1 X70’s Standard, Executive, and Premium variants have a turbocharged 1.5 liter 3-cylinder petrol engine (borrowed from the new X50) that makes 178 horsepower (hp) and 255 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. That power goes to the front wheels or all four wheels — depending on the variant — via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Premium 1.8 — as the name suggests — has a turbocharged 1.8-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 184 hp and 255 Nm of torque. That power goes to the front wheels only via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and independent multilink coil-spring suspension at the back, allowing for a soft and smooth ride. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

Price

MC1 X70’s price starts from RM 93,900 (Rs. 4.3 million) and goes up to RM 121,800 (Rs. 5.6 million).

Note that Proton’s production is fully indigenized in Malaysia, whereas in Pakistan, it is imported in a completely knocked down (CKD) form, which adds to its production cost. This allows Malaysia a significant advantage in production cost over Pakistan, which translates to X70’s price there as well.

It is unknown if Al-Haj Automotive will launch MC1 X70 in Pakistan anytime soon, given that the current model has just started picking up the pace here.